Man suspected to be police informant stabbed to death at Budumburam

The witness had his finger chopped off by the same attacker

A 30-year-old Kwabena Sekyi has been stabbed to death by a Cameroonian at Gomoa Budumburam in the Gomoa East District after getting into a fight with him.

The deceased was accused of being an informant who had been reporting happenings in the area, popularly known as the Liberia camp, to the security agencies.



But a resident who witnessed the heinous crime in an interview with Angel News’ Odehye Kwaku Asiedu denied the claimed that deceased was an informant.



“Kwabena Sekyi was a member of the GPRTU task force at Kasoa but not an informant as the Cameroonian alleged,” the witness said.



According to him, he saw the deceased being stabbed several times by his attacker.



He said he had even tried to separate the fight between the two but the Cameroonian turned his anger on him and cut off one of his fingers.

The sister of the deceased Akosua Sarkoah also denied claims that the brother was a police informant.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Sekyi’s body has been deposited at the ST Gregory Hospital mortuary.



He was survived by a wife and two children.



The suspect is currently on the run but the police have mounted a manhunt for him.

