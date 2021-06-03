Man sustaining gun-shot wounds in robbery attack dies

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed the death of one Collins Dapaah, a 43-year-old businessman, who sustained gun-shot wounds in a robbery attack at Buokrom Estate Junction in Kumasi, on Tuesday, June 01.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, reportedly saw the armed gang bolting with over GH₵140,000.00.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Relations Unit, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Collins, after being shot, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later passed on.



The body had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, he confirmed.



The Regional Police Command, he said, had mounted an intensive search for the culprits, and asked the public to assist with investigations.



ASP Ahianyo said the Command had information that the offices of the CSSL Enterprise, a financial firm located at Buokrom Estate Junction near the Kumasi Airport, had been attacked by armed robbers.

Consequently, a team of personnel from the Police SWAT Unit was dispatched to the area, he stated, adding that, on reaching the scene, the robbers had bolted.



Some terrified workers and eye-witnesses of the incident, in an interview, told the GNA that one of the robbers had a foreign accent.



“One of the armed gangs, who is tall and fair in complexion spoke in a language akin to the Nigerian pidgin,” a female worker of the CSSL Enterprise narrated.



The suspect, believed to be the leader of the gun-wielding gang, she said, was the one who first opened fire after entering the main office at about 1300 hours.



“He shot sporadically to scare those who were around, and later was joined by two other armed men who took the money we had made for the day”, the CSSL staff lamented.