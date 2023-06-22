3
Man swept away by flood in Kumasi Metropolis

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a tragic incident during Wednesday evening's heavy rainfall, a 45-year-old man named Kwaku Aboagye has gone missing after being swept away by flood waters in Atafoa, a community within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The victim was riding a bicycle and attempted to cross the Atafoa River, which had overflowed its banks due to the heavy downpour, classfmonline.com reports.

Madam Patricia Agyeman, the Unit Committee Chairperson for the area, informed Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that the local Chiefs are performing necessary rituals to aid in finding the missing individual.

Once these rituals are complete and an official complaint is lodged at the local Police station, a search operation will be initiated to locate the victim.

