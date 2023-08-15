Bernard Essel Nana Yeboah, 45, a baker, is alleged to have drunk poison

A man wanted for inflicting machete wounds on ex-girlfriend at Aburi -Ketase in Eastern region has been found dead in his room.

Bernard Essel Nana Yeboah, 45, a baker, is alleged to have drunk poison.



About a week ago, Bernard Nana Yeboah sneaked into the house of his ex-girlfriend, Patricia Amerdi ,40, while she was leaving the house early in the morning to Accra without any provocation and hacked her forehead, chest and lower part of both hands she used to block the machete.



Patricia was rushed to emergency theater of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.



According to Patricia, Nana Yeboah wanted her back into a relationship after two years of break up, but she rejected him due his constant physical abuse when they dated for 3 years.



She said, Nana Yeboah threatened her many times before her near fatal machete attack.

He went into hiding after the heinous act hence declared wanted by the local police.



He was however found dead in almost decomposing state in his room Monday August 14, 2029 when pungent smell emitting from his room drew attention of tenants in the house.



A bottle believed to be poison was found beside deceased.



The body was retrieved by police and deposited at the morgue.



The substance has also been taken for laboratory testing.