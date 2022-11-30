4
Man who allegedly beheaded a middle-aged woman in Accra is a Nigerian – Report

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The young man who was reportedly arrested by the Ghana Police Service for beheading a middle-aged woman at Spintex, a suburb of Accra, is a Nigerian.

According to an adomonline.com report, the Nigerian man decapitated the woman, who was his girlfriend, for money rituals.

The report indicated that the landlord of the accused person caught him while he was committing the crime and reported him to the police.

GhanaWeb on Tuesday, November 29, reported the arrest to the young Nigerian.

A viral video shared by sikaofficial on Twitter, sighted by GhanaWeb, showed the police hauling the accused person who was in handcuffs and had his face covered.

Some police personnel, who were in lab coats, could also be seen holding what appears to be the remains of the victim.

Onlookers can be heard weeping and wailing in the video as the victim was being moved by the police.

"Someone's child. She is very young. She is around 18 years," one man can be heard saying in the video.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the matter.

