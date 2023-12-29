Man who arrived in UK a month ago arrested for sexting with 14-year old

The man confirmed that he knew the girl he was sexting with was between the ages of 14 and 16

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by UK police for having a sex chat with a 14-year-old girl and sending her pictures of his penis.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man who was being interrogated by a police officer admitted to having a chat with a 14-year-old who he initially described as a friend.



“Do you have sex with your friends? Do you ask to see their boobs, your friends? Do you send pictures of your penis to your friends?” the police officer queried which he responded in the negative.



Asked how long he has been in the UK, the suspect who kept pleading and saying he was sorry stated that he had only arrived in the UK a month ago.



His phone was subsequently taken away from him by the officer who told him that his attempt of trying to have sex with a minor amounts to statutory rape under UK laws.

Wearing what looked like his work clothes with an apron, the suspect was read his Miranda Rights before being handcuffed by the police and taken away.





