Man who bit policeman’s finger remanded in custody for two weeks

A suspect, Eric Awutey, who reportedly bit a police officer’s finger in an attempt to resist arrest has been remanded into police custody by the Ofaakor Circuit Court, Kasoa.

He has been charged on five counts namely: stealing, resisting arrest, assault on a public officer, causing harm, and causing damage. He pleaded not guilty to all counts but was remanded into police custody to reappear on 17th February 2021.



According to the police, on February 1, 2021, at 9:00 pm, a team of police from the Millennium City Police Station based on intelligence gathered went to the house of suspect Eric Awutey to effect his arrest.



This was in connection with a stealing case made against him by complainant Patricia Appiah somewhere last year of which the suspect has been evading arrest.

But suspect in the process of his arrest became furious, fiercely resisted arrest, tore the uniform of a policeman, and bit his right thumb.



He was however overpowered by the police team and arrested and brought to the station for further action. The suspect also caused damage to two techno mobile phones valued at GH¢2,000.00 belonging to the police.