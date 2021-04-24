Man who fell from Sarbah Hall fourth floor still in critical condition as transfer to Korle-Bu delays

The incident occured at Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A

The young man who fell from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A Building is still battling for his life hours after being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Although authorities at the Legon Hospital have set out to transfer him to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for proper care, they are yet to get approval from Korle-Bu authorities.



Sources at the Legon Hospital have told UniversNews that Korle-Bu’s delay in attending to the situation is a result of their limited bed challenge.



When UniversNews visited the Legon Hospital on Friday night, the man, identified as Wahab Abdulai, was on oxygen.



Parts of his body had also been bandaged.



Nurses, who were on duty at the time of the visit were not willing to give details on his road to recovery.

Circumstances that led to Wahab Abdulai falling from the fourth floor of the building are yet to be established.



Dean of Students at the University of Ghana, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, says that the Mensah Sarbah Hall authorities are collaborating with the police to get to the bottom of the matter.



He has also called for calm among students, asking them to keep focus on their academics.



“The issue is being investigated by the police, the hall authorities; they are all involved trying to get to the bottom of it. Whilst we are at that, I urge every student to keep to their core activities as it is a packed semester and they should not feed into the rumor going on but very soon, our official communication will be issued by the university,” he told UniversNews.



The incident of the fall is said to have happened at about 1:45am on Friday morning.

The victim, Wahab Abdulai, has been identified as a former resident of the Mensah Sarbah Hall currently undertaking his National Service.



An occupant in the room from where he fell told UniversNews that they heard someone banging the door and assumed that it was hall assistants who were hunting for illegal occupants, popularly known as Perchers.



“The boy was asked to hide in the balcony until the assumed porters leave. Suddenly, we heard a loud crashing sound and rushed to see what had happened. There, we found the boy lying on the ground floor,” the eyewitness narrated.