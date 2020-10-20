Man who had his hand cut-off detained at Korle Bu for 8 months

Dr Collins Okley Otoo footed the bills of Oxwell Kito

A 24-year-old resident of Nungua, Oxwell Kito, who had his left hand completely cut-off during a violent incident at the Nungua Presbyterian Park popularly known as ‘Nungua Town Park’ has been detained at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for eight months due to non-payment of bills.

Oxwell Kito was involved in a violent incident that took place at an SHS inter-school sporting competition at Nungua Town Park where a misunderstanding between some youth and the students led to a fight with Kito who went there as a spectator having to pay the heavy prize.



The aggrieved youth were said to have stormed the sporting venue with knife and cutlasses to attack their targets.



Kito like anybody else caring for his life after seeing these disgruntled youth holding cutlasses started to run for his life but unfortunately, run into them and had his hand cut-off.



He was thought to be part of their target as he narrated his ordeal and had to save his life with his hand, which was instantly cut off. Kito, suffered this fate when he went to Town Park to watch the sporting activities sometime in February this year.



Luckily for him, one of the boys running saw him screaming in a pool of blood with the cut-off hand jumping over. He was quickly put in a taxi and taken to the LEKMA Hospital for first aid treatment before he was subsequently transferred to Korle-Bu Plastic and Surgery Unit.

Nungua Ware House CEO to his rescue



The victim who had his hand-stitched back after surgery had to be detained at the premier hospital for nine months due to lack of funds to pay for his hospital bills.



Even though the victim had his hand-stitched together and discharged in February prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was kept at the hospital until last Thursday, October 15, 2020, when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nungua Ware House rescued him.



Dr Collins Okley Otoo, the CEO of Nungua Ware House whose attention was drawn to the young man’s predicament footed all the hospital bills estimated at GHc10,026.70 to have him discharged from Korle- Bu.



Assemblyman’s intervention

The Assembly Member for the Mukwedjor Electoral Area with the Krowor Municipal Assembly, Sebastian Ampah who led this initiative for the 24-year gentleman bills to be paid said” the issue was brought to his attention by the family and some community members to assist the boy to be discharged.



According to him, the bill was too huge for the family to pay as they couldn’t raise funds to free the boy.



According to him, he took the matter seriously because the boy was abandoned by the family because of funds.



He explained that even though he approached many stakeholders there was no positive response until he met Dr Otoo who issued a cheque and had the bill paid and had the boy discharged.



He expressed gratitude to the CEO of Nungua Ware House for responding to his request to have the gentleman discharged from the hospital.

Gratitude



For his part, Oxwell Kito thanked the Assemblyman for not neglecting him but pushed on to have in discharged.



He also expressed gratitude to Dr Otoo for footing all his bills and asked for God’s blessing to him.



The Assemblyman was accompanied to the hospital by Mr Jones Borteye Applerh a lawyer and CEO of Small Arms Commission, and Dr Octavia Otoo of Korle-Bu teaching hospital, a daughter of Dr Otoo to have him discharge the Boy.



The CEO of Nungua Ware House in a statement read on his behalf urged the youth to stay away from violence and be responsible citizens especially as “we approach election 2020.

“They should not be used to perpetuate violence before, during and after the election, and save their life for their future, family and Mother Ghana,” he advised.



Nungua police



The case has since been reported to the Kpeshie Divisional Headquarters of the Nungua Police station with investigations ongoing.