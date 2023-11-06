Man who killed ex-girlfriend and stabbed her twin sister killed at Enyan Obom

File photo: The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Ajumako Mando Etuafoa Mortuary

In a clear case of ‘an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,’ a broken-hearted man who killed his ex-girlfriend and inflicted machete wounds on her twin sister has also been killed at Enyan Oboom in the Central Region on Saturday.

Information gathered by GHOne News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the late deceased suspect who is an ex-convict, Bentsil Bubarick, 28, on Thursday evening, October 2, 2023, stormed the house of his ex-girlfriend who is an identical twin, but met his ex-friend’s sister.



Without any provocation, the deceased suspect started butchering his ex-girlfriend thinking she was rather his girlfriend, leaving her will multiple cuts on the body. She was rushed to the Ajumako District Government Hospital for treatment. The deceased after also stabbing the girls father went into hiding.



On the next day, Friday October 3, 2023 GHOne News, Yaw Boagyan who proceeded to the community to investigate the incident, spoke with the other twin sister, Ata Kakra who explained that, she has broken up with the suspect because he had failed to heed her advise for him to stop smoking marijuana.



In about one hour after the interview, and while heading towards to Ajumako Government Hospital to check on the victim, he had a call that the other twin sister whom he interviewed in less then an hour had also been hacked to death by the same suspect.

This was after the deceased suspect realized that he mistook the twin he first butchered to be his ex-girlfriend. Hence he went back and actually killed the who was his ex girlfriend.



Reports say after butchering her, the suspect, dragged her and dumped her into a river and run way.



The angry residents who could not countenance the dastardly act of the suspect, mounted a search for him and successfully got him arrested.



He was beaten to a pulp and died subsequently.



