Man who threw son into sea for money sacrifice sentenced for life

The convict has been sentenced

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced by an Accra High Court for using his 2-year-old son for money sacrifice.

Prince Acquaye aka Juu is said to have thrown his son into the sea at Akuma Village in Accra as part of rituals to become rich.



According to a Ghana News Agency report, a seven-member jury unanimously returned a verdict of guilty on the convict who is facing a charge of murder.



Abigail Nyumor who is a food vendor and girlfriend of the convict is said to have reported the case.



The report noted that information from the prosecution suggests that the two; Prince and Abigail lived together with the deceased; their only son.



In February 2021, the convict is said to have told the complainant not to worry if anything happens to their son because they are going to be rich.

Following this, on April 20, 2021, their son, now late, asked his father (convict) for some money to buy groundnuts which he gave him.



The prosecution also noted that after giving him GHC5, the convict lured his son to the seaside and threw him into the sea while his mother; the complainant was taking a nap.



The complainant only found out later from some neighbours who woke her up to inform her about what her boyfriend had done.



The GNA further noted that the victim was rescued and sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but died the next day.



The convict was arrested after the police’s attention was drawn to the incident.

Preliminary investigations according to the prosecution indicated that the convict was initiated into occultism and needed to make the sacrifice as part of rituals.



The convict therefore chose to use his son as a sacrifice.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Parliament repealed the death penalty days ago, but the new law will apply to new cases, not those pending.



