Man with Lateral Listhesis appeals for support

Medical report of Fuseini Abdul-Majeed

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

A 38-year old man, Fuseini Abdul-Majeed is appealing to the general public for financial support to undergo a surgical operation in the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Mr. Abdul-Majeed was diagnosed with Lateral Listhesis of L2/L5 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital which requires an amount of twenty-seven thousand, five hundred Ghana cedis GH¢27,500 for him to undergo the surgery.



However, due to financial constraints, the family is therefore appealing to the general public, Government, Non-Government organizations (NGOs), philanthropists, individuals to come to the rescue of Abdul-Majeed with the said amount to enable him undergo the operation.

