Management considering off-campus private residential facilities for free SHS graduates

Vice chancellor for university of Ghana

Vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has announced that management of the University is considering off-campus residential facilities for the first cohort of graduates from the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Addressing the University of Ghana Maiden Virtual Congregation Ceremony, Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu highlighted that management is considering private residential facilities for students and advised interested students to do same.



“To address the accommodation challenge which will be posed by the influx of the first cohort of graduates from the Free Senior High School policy, management is considering various approaches including an off-campus arrangement to identify suitable private residential facilities and recommend same for interested students.” He said.



The Vice-Chancellor further stated that due to the “financial obligations and judgement debts” facing management currently, it is difficult for the university to expand its residential facilities to accommodate more students on campus.

He added that this has affected the capacity of the University to invest more in on-site residential facilities.



“The University has for some time now, decoupled admission from accommodation, due to some financial obligations and judgement debt which have affected its capacity to undertake further investment to augment the housing stock.” he added.



The virtual graduation which was held on Thursday July 30, 2020, however ended with eighty-eight students graduating with Bachelor of Law Degrees and 45 with either Bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Dentistry Degrees.

