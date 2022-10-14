Management of Agradaa’s TV station ‘blatantly’ refuse police invitation

Nana Agradaa is in court for alleged fraud

The Ghana Police Service have stated that the management of Today TV, owned by embattled founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries International, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has refused to assist in its ongoing investigations.

Evangelist Oduro Koranteng, alias Nana Agradaa, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, on allegations of fraud and put before the Accra Circuit Court 9 on Monday.



During her second appearance in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare prayed to the court for an extension of Agradaa’s remand in police custody as she is likely to interfere in investigations if granted bail.



The defence bench led by Reynold Twumasi Ankrah, in praying the court to grant his client bail, argued that the police have yet to establish any concrete evidence to back its charges against the accused.



He revealed that the police, now on a fishing expedition for evidence, have written to the management of his client’s TV station for some footage.

But responding to the issue of the letter to the management, DSP Asare argued that the police already have in their possession the video contents which have gone viral on the internet.



He, however, confirmed that the police have indeed written to the management of Today TV extending an invitation for assistance in its investigations.



The prosecutor indicated that the invitation was ‘’blatantly refused’’ by the managers, who said their response was solely dependent on the instructions of the accused person.



The prosecution, which was arguing against granting the accused person bail, said the decision by the managers of the TV station was a direct confirmation of her ability to interfere in police investigations if granted bail.

“It will go a long way to thwart police investigations and amount to an acquittal before trial,” DSP Asare told the court.



In his decision, the presiding judge, Mr Bright Acquah, agreed with the prosecution that the suspect may interfere in investigations if granted bail and therefore remanded the suspect into custody.







“She could end up paying off the complainants,” the judge stated.

The court adjourned the case to Monday, October 17, 2022.



Agradaa was arrested in connection with allegations of a money-doubling scam she perpetrated against members of her church.



She is facing two charges for defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertisements in newspapers contrary to Section 137 of Act 29/60 on Monday.



