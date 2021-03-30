Management of Ga East Municipal Hospital officially informs Assembly of facility opening to public in April

The Hospital Managment with the MCE and other Assembly officials

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Management of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Kwabenya, on Monday, March 29, 2021, paid a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Janet Tulasi Mensah, to officially inform her of the opening of the Hospital to the general public to access healthcare services.

At the celebration of one year of fighting COVID-19 at on Saturday, 20th March, 2021, the Medical Superintendent of the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Dr. Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah, announced the opening of the facility for public healthcare delivery.



The Medical Superintendent, who was accompanied by the Acting Head of Administration, Ms. Aseye Dogbe, and Acting Head of Nursing and Midwifery and Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Mary Mantey, told the Hon. MCE that plans have been put in place to ensure the hospital the facility was ready to render OPD services and operate their special clinics including the Dental, Optical, ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat), Orthopedic, and Physiotherapy.



“As was announced at the meeting, we hope to start work in April, hopefully after the Easter. We are putting in modalities to ensure that work does starts. So we came officially to let you know that this is our plan. We’re planning to start with the Outpatients Sections and the Emergency Units”, he stated.



Dr. Ebenezer Oduro-Mensah expressed worry about stigmatization of the facility because of its use as the National COVID-19 Treatment Centre and appealed to the Hon. MCE to support in efforts to address this challenge.



“We will still require some support from the Assembly, in terms of publicity, to let the people of the Municipality know that the Hospital is operational. We know there are issues of stigma, even our private clinics, when you ask them to come there, they’re very reluctant, and that’s an area we need to address”



He expressed their gratitude to the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for their immense support prior to and throughout the period of the COVID-19 outbreak and her participation in the one year anniversary celebration.

“We thank you very much for taking time off your busy schedule to join us in the celebration of our one-year anniversary in fighting COVID-19. Right from the beginning, the commissioning of the Hospital to the start of operations as COVID Treatment Centre, the advice and donation to us. Up till now, you’ve been very supportive and we really appreciate it”, Dr. Oduro-Mensah stated.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, thanked the Management of the Hospital for acknowledging the role of the Assembly in their operations and commended the Team for their selfless and committed service.



“Observing the one year was historical. We might think it was a mere occasion but it was historical. You’ve done selfless job. I know you have families but you still give your best selflessly to saving others while putting your life at risk. I congratulate you for your selflessness”, she said.



She assured them that the Assembly will continue to provide the needed support to ensure the smooth operation of the Hospital and charged them not to relent in delivering quality, professional and selfless service to the people.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Matthew Tay, also expressed appreciation for the good job they are doing and reiterated the Hon. MCE’s promise to provide them with the needed support.