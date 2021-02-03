Management of Gbelle Resoruce Reserve sensitizes hunters on zoonotic diseases

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The management of the Gbelle Resource Reserve in the Upper West Region of Ghana has for the first time organized a sensitization forum for hunters in its immediate environment.

The event took place on 29th January 2021 and was hosted at the Sissala East Municipal Assembly Conference hall.



The event saw in attendance about 100 participants and includes, the representatives of the veterinary service, environmental, Ghana Police service, hunters, pet owners, wildlife farmers, private zoo owners, bush meat sellers, Ghana Health Service, media, forestry commission and wildlife guards.



The reserve is one of the largest resource reserves in the country is located in the upper west region of Ghana.



The reserve covers an area of about 556 square km of land mass and bounded by the Sissala East Municipal and the Sissala West District.



This park is a hub of a lot of game species and other tourist packages such as bird watching, hiking, wild camping and so forth.

In the opening remarks of the park manager, Dr. Nana Owusu Ansah, he disclosed that as part of their collaboration with stakeholders to protect both wildlife animals and humans that, this sensitization forum has been organized for wildlife enterprise actors on the zoonotic diseases as lack of knowledge in this could result in an outbreak of one of the zoonotic disease; as there is love for bush meat among the general populace.



According to management and represented by the park manager in the person of Dr Nana Owusu Ansah, Poaching has to be one of the biggest challenges of the management of the Gbelle park as activities of poachers results in a decrease in the game population and their visibility to visitors or tourist and thus making them unable to compete with other national parks such as the Mole National Park.



But, this he said does not leave out options of engaging with hunters whose activities could be regulated by the management and in the long run, would help position the park in a better position for visitor attraction.



According to the lead presenter for the sensitization forum, Dr. Polycap Maabier who is the deputy park manager and also a wildlife veterinarian, wildlife is a reservoir of zoonotic diseases and therefore agents of transferring these diseases to humans if not properly managed.



In summary, he took participants through mode of transmission of these zoonotic diseases, factors for the diseases manifesting, risk of wildlife enterprise actors, bad hunting methods and what can be done to curb the likelihood of experiencing any zoonotic disease outbreak.

Dr. Polycap stipulated that an estimated 60% of the emerging human infections are zoonotic in nature and among these pathogens, more than 70% originated from wildlife species.



He added that Wild animals are complexly connected with humans, domesticated animals, and environmental components, and thereby directly contribute to the transmission and maintenance of different infectious diseases.



He went further to assert that the cultural and economic use of wild species also creates new health problems and that considerable progress has been made in the control of diseases of domesticated animals and there has not been the same interest in wild species.



In conclusion, he elaborated on bad hunting methods practised in the area and how it could lead to the transmission of any of these zoonotic diseases.



An opportunity was given to representatives of the veterinary service and environmental health service to educate participants on how to call on them to inspect their meat or pets for public health safety.

In a presentation made by the Municipal Police Commander ASP Kumpeh, he took participants through the processes to acquire a license to own a weapon especially those used in hunting and also the processes involved in the renewal of license or change of ownership of those guns.



Participants were given the opportunity to ask questions after the commander’s presentation.



According to Mr. Alex Bapula the Municipal Health Director and in his presentation, studies or reports show that coronavirus emerged from the consumption of wild animals somewhere in China.



He briefed the participants on what actually zoonotic diseases are by mentioning that, any of these diseases that can be transmitted from animals to human beings either through direct contact or indirectly consuming their food or water or the environment.



He further recounted previous diseases that are zoonotic and took the world by storm such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, SARS, Swine flu, H1N1, Salmonellosis etc.

Mr. Alex opined that they represent a major public health problem around the world due to our close relationship with animals in agriculture, as companions and in the natural environment.



He concluded his presentation by categorizing those are at risk of contracting any of these diseases as well as suggesting some preventive and control methods. Then again, participants were given an opportunity to seek clarification from the presenter and responses given.



Dr. Polycap closed the event by imploring hunters to as always seek permits from the WildLife Division before going on their hunting expeditions and also make sure to license their guns.

