Management of Wa BRC calls on president of Guli Traditional Council

Management of Wa BRC in a group photo with the Traditional Council

The management of Wa BRC on Sunday, 6th September, 2020 paid a courtesy call on the President of the Guli traditional council as part of our community entry and sensitization exercise.

They also visited the Paramount Chief and his subchiefs during their monthly royal meetings to introduce management and also gave a broad overview of BRC and had some interaction with Guli Naa and his chiefs.



Guli is one of the 4 royal gates of the waala skin. The people predominantly are into subsistence farming,agribusiness and SME.During our encounter, the Paramount chief applauded the team and encouraged to impact positively on the lives of the people community-wide and gave his blessings to the center.

The team further outreached a section of mechanics at the Wa magazine to brief them the activities of the Centre.



These mechanics were so happy to have experienced such an encounter. They also assured that, they would forever give their support to the center anytime they are called upon. In all, both meetings were fruitful and much promising.

Source: Stephen Adjei, Contributor

