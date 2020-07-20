Regional News

Managers of Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund content with output

Some personalities at the event

Managers of the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund have expressed satisfaction at its contributions and impact made so far towards efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

The fund established and launched by the Manya Krobo Traditional Council in collaboration with the Upper Manya and Lower Manya Krobo District and Municipal assemblies in the Eastern Region on April 20, 2020 was tasked among others to help the health directorates in the traditional area combat the coronavirus pandemic and managers of the fund are content with the work done so far.



Its core areas of focus are health and medical support, community and social welfare and security.



Secretary to the fund during its latest presentation of a washing machine to the Atua hospital covid-19 isolation center during the week said though the fund is currently experiencing financial challenges, its contribution to the ongoing fight against the disease in the municipality, cannot be overemphasized.



“I can say that we have been able to achieve our aim to some extent because we have been able to get some support from a few donors and we’ve been able to support a lot of areas,” said Godfred Ofoe Caesar, secretary to the fund.



The fund has made several interventions including donation of several PPE to various institutions including the Upper Manya and Lower Manya Krobo health directorates, the Akuse Prisons, Atua hospital covid-19 isolation center, Akuse and Odumase Police Commands, the aged in Upper Manya and Lower Manya Krobo and People Living With Disabilities in the two districts and municipality.

But the fund is currently grappling with financial challenges that is threatening its continuous operations and the managers have launched an urgent appeal to individuals and stakeholders to come in and support.



“For the fund itself, the money in that coffers, I can only tell you that right now, we don’t have anything,” said Mr. Ofoe Caesar, calling for urgent intervention from the public. “We are still appealing to the general public, philanthropists, organizations, who will be willing to support us to get items that will be needed.”



He added that a planned stakeholders’ meeting will be held to offer the committee the opportunity to properly account to stakeholders and the general public on the activities undertaken so far and the current standing of the fund.



The donation by the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund was in response to an appeal made by the authorities of the Atua Government Hospital for a washing machine for its isolation center when the fund donated some PPE to it early on.



Co-chair of the fund, Manye Angmorkuor Yoko I, presented the machine on behalf of the fund to Dr. Fortune Azurri.

She said the donation would not be the last from the fund as it was still identifying other needs of the community and would continue to support for as long as there is the means to.



She also expressed contentment at the output of the fund so far but appealed to various stakeholders to continue to contribute to enable it carry out its responsibilities.



Receiving the machine, Clinical Care Coordinator for the Atua Government Hospital, Dr. Fortune Azurri was thankful for the machine which would be used to carry out laundry activities of both patients and staff.



He however appealed for more PPE for the effective running of the facility as the center had relied heavily on donations in the operations of the center.



The Clinical Care Coordinator also disclosed that there were five patients still on admission at the center at the time of the visit with all of them in stable condition.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.