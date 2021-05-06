Manasseh Azure lists four reasons Captain Smart has been taken off-air

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure

On the back of Captain Smart’s alleged removal on air over his constant bashing of government officials, Manasseh Azure has waded into the controversy.

According to him, after President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe announced on his social media handles that the host of Angel FM’s morning show has been forced to go off-air for making the government unpopular, he quickly did some background checks on the issue.



Franklin Cudjoe had earlier made a social media post that read: “Had a worrying conversation with Captain Smart moments ago. His boss has asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high ranking officials in government'.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some over zealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!,” he added.



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni while contributing to this development stated that the fate of Captain Smart getting back on air is unknown because he does not know when he'll resume work.



He averred that there have been complaints and pressure from some top government officials who are aggrieved by Captain Smart's utterances on his show.

Also, management of the station are concerned about "how Captain Samart sometimes attacks personalities, instead of staying on the issues he discusses. They yanked him off air after several warnings and the complaints/pressure from some aggrieved top officials."



Read below Manasseh Azuri's 4 points.



After reading Franklin Cudjoe's post on Captain Smart going off air due to pressure from some top government officials, I did my own checks from multiple source close to Angel Broadcasting Limited, and this is what I was told:



1. That Captain Smart has been taken off air. It's unknown how long he will be away.



2. Management has not officially communicated this to the staff of the company.

3. There have been complaints and pressure from some top government officials who are aggrieved by Captain Smart's utterances on his show.



4. Management of the station are concerned about how he sometimes attacks personalities, instead of staying on the issues he discusses. They yanked him off air after several warnings and the complaints/pressure from some aggrieved top officials.



