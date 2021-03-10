Manasseh Azure wades into Meghan-Royal Family brouhaha

Ace Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ace Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has added his voice to discussions about the English Royal Family and their supposed treatment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Royal Family has been forced to release a statement after Meghan Markle in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey made jaw-dropping revelations of racism and suicide.



Meghan in the CBS interview claimed that a member of the Royal Family made racist remarks about the colour of her son, Archie.



She revealed that the treatment she endured as a member of the royal family made her consider suicide.



“I was ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she said.



The interview has sparked conversations across the globe, and Ghana, a former colony of Britain and a member of the Commonwealth, has not been left out.



In a series of social media posts, the award-winning journalist restated the long-held view that the success of the British empire was reliant on the resources of its colonies including Ghana.

“The empire that stole so much from the black race shouldn't be too worried when someone with black genes gets into the palace.”



In a follow-up tweet, Manasseh sought to highlight how Meghan Markle has since childhood stood against racial injustice.



“At age 11, Meghan compelled a big US detergent company to change its ad that suggested that doing dishes was a woman's duty,” he tweeted.







