Manhean Zongo chief wins Ghana Muslim Excellence award

Sarki Abdul Kadiri receiving his award

The Manhean Zongo Chief, Sarki Abdul Kadiri Ahmed Abdul Kadiri has been awarded the Best and Most Promising Zongo Chief of the year 2019/2020 at a ceremony organized by Muslim Group Ghana and Zongo People.com in Accra.

The Manhean Zongo Chief received the award at the Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards and Muslim Heroes Awards held on Saturday 28 November, 2020 at the Cantonment Police Central Mosque in Accra.



The Manhean Zongo Chief was recognized for his contributions and numerous support to the people of his community and the country at large.



Receiving the award, Sarki Abdul Kadiri Ahmed Abdul Kadiri expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards.



He said the awards will motivate him to continue his support and endear the name of Manhean to the highest level in the Ga West Municipality.

He said he will continue to be more purposeful and useful in working hard to deliver on his aim and vision to put a smile in the faces of his people as a good leader.



The award was aimed at motivating and acknowledging hardworking personalities within the Muslim Communities across the country.



The award ceremony which was well-attended brought together Muslims personalities including politicians, businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Chiefs and Imams.

