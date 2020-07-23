Crime & Punishment

Manhean landlord remanded over murder of tenant

A gavel

The Amasaman District Court on Wednesday remanded into Police custody Adjei Boye, a 35-year-old landlord who allegedly butchered his tenant, Kweku Abu, 38 to death and inflicted machete wounds on the deceased’s wife.

Boye charged with murder had his plea preserved by the court.



Prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused into lawful custody so as to enable the Police to continue with their investigations.



The court presided over by Ms Hatia Manu obliged the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 12.



According to the Police, Abu, the deceased was said to have confronted the landlord for allegedly spanking his (Abu’s) one-year-old daughter who was playing in front Boye’s barbering shop near the deceased and his wife’s residence.

It said the confrontation led to exchange of words and later degenerated into a scuffle during which Boye dashed into his room to fetch a machete and began inflicting wounds on Abu



The Police said on July 16, this year, at about 1930 hours a neighbour of the victim reported that he heard shouts for help, while working on a building nearby, and when he traced the cry to the location, he found out that Boye had butchered Abu.



The Police said with the help of some neighbours, the wounded Abu’s was sent to the Amasaman Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Police says Abu’s wife also suffered machete wounds on her head when she tried to intervene during the cause of the act.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.