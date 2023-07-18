Manhunt for twin brothers who stabbed 17-year-old boy to death 

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Source: GNA

The Police have launched a manhunt for twin brothers who allegedly stabbed a young boy, aged 17 to death at a popular drinking spot at Berekum in the Bono Region.

The sad incident, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered happened on Sunday, July 16, 2023, around 0130 hours, and the body of the deceased, Alhassan Sulemana had since been deposited at the Berekum Holy Family Catholic Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



A source at the Berekum Divisional Police Command confirmed the incident to the GNA but declined to make further comments on the incident.



The deceased and the suspects, only known as Harus and Farouk, were friends and they were said to have attended a night party with others at the drinking spot where a misunderstanding ensued between them.

During the melee, one of the suspects pulled a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased instantly in the chest.



Hajia Safia Sulemana, the mother of the deceased who could not control her tears was shocked about the death of his son and appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations.



She told newsmen her son and the suspects had been childhood friends and wondered how the incident happened.