Manhyia District Hospital nurses call off strike after MoH, GHS intervention

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has asked its members at the Manhyia District Hospital to resume full duties today, December 3, 2022; ending a strike that last one day.

The strike was in relation to an incident where a nurse was abused by the father of a young doctor at the facility.



The father happened to be the Ashanti Regional director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Alex Opoku-Mensah.



The GRNMA ordered the strike after a 72-hour ultimatum calling for the sacking of Opoku-Mensah elapsed with the NSS only suspending him pending a probe.



The strike brought activities at the hospital to a halt as multiple media outlets reported that some patients were referred to other facilities whiles others nearing recovery were discharged to continue treatment at home.



The latest development was occasioned by an intervention on the part of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement confirming that they had called off the strike, the Association said: “it has called off its strike in Manhyia District Hospital and the intended road map for a full scale industrial action to allow the committee set by the National Service Secretariat to carry out its mandate and to ensure that our patients and clients do not suffer unduly.”



'This has never been my style' - Ashanti Regional NSS director issues apology for 'mishap'



Alex Opoku-Mensah, who has been caught in the middle of an altercation that he had with a nurse issued an apology after the almost 10-minute exchange went viral on social media.

In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



But in an apology shared on his Facebook page, Alex Poku-Mensah stated that what happened was not his style.



“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the nursing fraternity and Manhyia Hospital.



“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter,” he wrote.



He described what happened as a ‘mishap’ and asked for forgiveness.

“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship between any affected person,” he added.



