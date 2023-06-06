Manhyia Hospital flooded after Monday evening rainfall

A part of the flooded hospital

Parts of the Manhyia District Hospital in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region flooded after few hours of rainfall on Monday evening.

One of the main entrances to the facility which leads to the hospital's maternity block was completely flooded with patients and paramedics stuck for several hours.



The situation prevented patients from accessing the hospital forcing them to use alternative entry to the area.



It took over three hours for the flooded area to drain before patients had the luxury of accessing the maternity block.



OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng after a visit to the area, reported that most of the drains around the hospital were choked making it difficult for running water to flow.



The gutters according to him were either choked with sand or rubbish preventing the free flow of water anytime it rains.



Some residents who were finding it difficult to visit the facility expressed worry over the situation and called on authorities to find an immediate solution to the problem ahead of the major rainstorms expected to come in a few days.













Watch how the hospital got flooded below:







