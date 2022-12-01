Manhyia Hospital nurses to strike on Friday over government's failure to sack Ashanti NSS boss

Ashanti Region NSS Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has released an itinerary of industrial actions that is scheduled to culminate in a nationwide strike by its members on Friday, December 9, 2022.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, GRNMA said the action is in relation to the failure of the government to heed their 72-hour ultimatum calling for the sacking of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah.



According to the association, the industrial action will begin with nurses and midwives at the Manhyia Hospital withdrawing their services on Friday, December 2, 2022.



This will be followed by the withdrawal of nursing and midwifery services in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, followed by a nationwide strike on Friday, December 9, if the NSS regional director remains at post.



“We expect the National Service Scheme and the government for that matter to sack Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah, and we hope they do that without any further delay to avert disruptions in the nursing and midwifery services across the country,” GRNMA said.



Earlier, GRNMA had issued a 72-hour ultimatum asking for Mr Opoku-Mensah’s sacking after he was captured on tape verbally abusing a nurse.

The embattled NSS boss was captured on tape verbally assaulting a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital over an issue with his daughter, who is a junior doctor (house officer) at the hospital.



Following the publication of the said tape and the ensuing public criticism directed at the regional director, Mr. Opoku-Mensah, issued a public apology, describing the incident as not being his style.



Meanwhile, the National Service Scheme has announced the suspension of Mr Opoku-Mensah pending the outcome of an investigation by the scheme into the incident.







