Manhyia North MP assists Duase RC School with computers

The MP (right) hands over the computers to the headmaster of the school

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu has presented ten (10) brand new sets of computers and accessories in addition to a three-duty Printer and a Projector to the St. Hubert Roman Catholic Junior High School in Duase, a community within the constituency.

Speaking at the brief ceremony at the precincts of the School on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the MP thanked the Ghana Investment Fund For Electronic Communications (GIFEC) for assisting him with the items for the school.



The MP noted that the presentation of the items formed part of an initiative to promote information and technological education amongst learners in the school and many others in the constituency.



"I encourage the learners to make positive use of the practical knowledge they would acquire, and ensure the safety of the gadgets", he advised.



Speaking to the media, the MP said he had been a beneficiary of a good education.



He continued to say that the education he had made life much bearable for him and would therefore ensure he assists others to have the same.



He stated that the current state of the world and the advancements make it imperative that students get access to IT tools to enhance their learning.

"My vision is to ensure that schools in the Manhyia North Constituency have access to IT tools to enhance teaching and learning to make our demand for positive outcomes legitimate", the MP stated.



Receiving the items, the headmaster of the school, Jacob Amike, expressed gratitude to the Manhyia North MP for the gesture.



He noted that the items had come promptly since this would enable the 800 learners in the school to have access to IT tools for the course they are undertaking.



"The teaching of Information and Communication Technology had basically, been theoretical, making it difficult for the learners to grasp the basic concepts of the subject and so we are extremely grateful to Hon Konadu for coming to our aid", the headmaster stated.



The headmaster therefore assured that the school would make the best out of the items presented.