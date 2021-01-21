Manhyia Palace Museum temporarily closed down

Manhyia Palace Museum

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Manhyia Palace Museum is set to be shut down temporarily on Monday, February 1st 2021 according to management.

The museum is expected to be opened reopened to the public in July 2021.



The management committee of the Manhyia Palace Museum in consultation with Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II says the museum would be closed to the public for renovation works and upgrading.



At a press briefing in Kumasi today, covered by Soireenews.com Mr. Prince Agyenim-Boateng, management committee member for Manhyia Palace Museum said, on October 20, 2020, last year, management received a grant of GH¢3,363,612 from the World Bank via the Ministry of Tourism for upgrade of the operation of the museum.



This was after management had gone through a rigorous application process. The funds as set out in the condition of disbursement will be released in tranches.

“The first tranche of 1,045,415.70 has been received to start the renovation works and upgrading of the museum,” Management of the Manhyia Palace Museum has confirmed.



Management says the Manhyia Palace Museum upgrade will comprise, virtual tour set up, refurbishment of the museum building (both interior and exterior) and the creation of a cafeteria.



Management has said, the Gift Shop of the Museum will, however, carry on its activities therefore the public can still patronize its products.

