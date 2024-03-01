Manhyia South NDC organiser granted GH¢100K bail for alleged election-related threats

File photo

The KMA Circuit Court has granted bail to Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan, the Manhyia South Constituency Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who was accused of threatening election-related violence.

Mr Alhassan was granted bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with two sureties and is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, 14 March 2024.



He pleaded not guilty to charges of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.



The prosecutor had requested the court to remand the accused, but this was opposed by his lawyer, Mr. Evans Amankwah. The court, therefore, granted bail to the accused.

The NDC Constituency Organiser was invited by the police after he was captured in a viral video making threats related to election violence.



Regional executives of the party, along with their lawyer, presented him to the police at the regional headquarters.