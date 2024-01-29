Manhyia clears Chairman Wontumi

The Asanteman Traditional Council has reportedly cleared the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, of any wrongdoing.

The chiefs summoned the NPP regional chairman after he allegedly made derogatory comments against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Chairman Wontumi was cleared after his accuser, Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to abstain from bringing political issues to the Manhyia Palace.



A video shared by the media house showed one of the chiefs arguing on behalf of Wontumi during the sitting of the council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



“The constitution says that chiefs should refrain from active politics… when the comments were being made Nana Kokosohene should have left the moment, he heard Wontumi say that he cannot even challenge a statement made by the Okyeame – he shouldn’t have sat there,” the chief said in Twi.



The chief also said that Wontumi limited himself to a political kingdom which means his statement was only about the NPP and not Asantehene and the Asantehene.

Before the sitting, a video shared by Accra-based Starr FM on X showed a lively and healthy-looking Wontumi arriving at the Manhyia Palace after he failed to appear before previously due to ill health.



Wontumi could be seen bowing to greetings from some of the chiefs and shaking hands with some of them.



The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman was accompanied by leading figures in the NPP, including, the party’s national chairman, Stephen Ntim; the general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Earlier, reports said the Kumasi Traditional Council was set to decide on the case before it. According to a report by myjoyonline.com, members of the council had been called into a crucial meeting on the matter.



The report added that this meeting aimed to conclude what steps to take regarding the Wontumi case before it.

It must be stated that while Wontumi was reported to have been sick and for which reason he would not be able to make it to the meeting, he was spotted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Bantama constituency, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.







Background



Chairman Wontumi was declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It will be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.

Together with Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, who also made similar comments on Wontumi Radio, the two were supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Maurice Ampaw, who was supposed to appear with him, has, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



Watch the video below:





