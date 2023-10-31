Manhyia harassing, making Offinso Hemaa ‘powerless’ – Youth to Otumfuo

Offinso Hemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Concerned Youth of Offinso, a group that recently protested the continuous rejection of Dr. KK Sarpong’s nomination as Offinsohene by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have accused Manhyia of over-exercising its powers on their leader.

The group, at a press conference in the area, said the rejection of the Offinso kingmakers' choice of a new chief amounted to harassment of their queen mother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko, who superintends over the choice and that it also robs her of her power so to do.



“Offinso is highly disappointed in how the pending chieftaincy dispute is being resolved by HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“Offinso has taken notice that Asantehene is taking advantage of the respect that our queen mother has for him and therefore overexercising his powers on our queen mother to harass and make her powerless,” part of their statement read in part.



The youth stated that 18 contenders were penned down for the vacant stool and were whittled down to three and finally KK Sarpong was chosen as a successor to the late Offinsohene.



“The kingmakers unanimously accepted the nominee in good faith. If the kingmakers had rejected the nominee, the queen mother would not have an option and and we repeat, that there was nothing like an objection from our kingmakers,” they added.

According to them, necessary customs, traditions and aseda nsa (drink of thanks) was given to the relevant authorities in that respect only for the nomination to be rejected by Manhyia.



“We can state emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to enstool or destool any Omanhene and should allow the Offinso Hemaa and kingmakers to do their work,” they charged.



They rejected the often-cited reason for the rejection, stating that there was no spell cast on Ahyiemu Royal family and that other reports had dispelled same, yet the same “fabricated lies” are being used to block KK Sarpong.







Otumfuo's warning to Offinso Hemaa

According to Otumfuo, he would never countenance any actions on the part of the queen and the elders that will undermine the tradition of Asanteman when it comes to the election and selection of chiefs.



“No one can arrogate powers that do not exist to themselves. None of the elders have the right to sell land when there is no Offinsohene, specifically when it is the Offinsohene who must sign off the sale.



"There is no such power. You are to take charge until a new chief is installed and then account for your stewardship.



"So be very careful in Offinso. I am very aware of all the things you’re doing at Offinso. You’re friends with Pitin Abontengdomhene and you have recorded a tape… I am very aware of your plot, that you will go ahead and install a new chief when I travel by Monday.



"Offinso Hemaa you are aware of this, be very careful… I would never allow you to cause the downfall of Offinso,” Otumfuo stated through his linguists in an audiotape of his Asantemen court sitting shared by Royal Palace Multimedia.

The quest for a new Offinsohene



The demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, late Paramount Chief of Offinso has left a vacuum which has led to a litigation over who becomes his successor.



A former GNPC CEO, Dr K. K. Sarpong, was selected by the Queen Mother of Offinso with the support of some elders has been rejected by Otumfuo.



According to Otumfuo, it is rather wrong for the queen mother to present K. K. Sarpong as a candidate by virtue of royal bloodline while history and tradition tell otherwise.



Otumfuo has thus warned Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and the elders of Offinso to put forth their candidate through the appropriate channel or risk having him rejected permanently.

SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



