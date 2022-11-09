Mankessim murder: Victim’s family calls on Akufo-Addo to intervene

The late Georgina Asor Botchwey

The family of the late Georgina Asor Botchwey has asked the government to intervene and ensure that suspects are prosecuted as soon as possible.

The 22-year-old nursing trainee, Ms. Georgina Asor Botchwey, was killed and buried inside a traditional leader’s kitchen at Mankessim by Michael Darko and Nana Clark Onyaa.



The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.



The Cape Coast District Court 2 adjourned the murder case today, November 8, 2022, and asked the accused to reappear on November 22, 2022.

The family linguist, Papa Annan Swanzy, thanked the media after the court proceedings for its unflinching support and consistency in reporting on the matter as he communicated what actually transpired.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka News’ Agyei Kwaku Mensah, the aunty of the deceased, Madam Kate Swanzy (They Go), expressed the family’s frustration towards the delay surrounding the trial.



She charged the Nana-Addo-led government to step into the matter to make sure proceedings regarding the prosecution of these arrested culprits are swiftly attended.