Mankralo of Ga state condemns marriage of Wulormo to 12-year-old girl

The marriage has been condemned by several child rights groups in the country

The Sempe Mantse and Mankralo of the Ga state, Nii Adote Otintor II, has condemned the recent controversial marriage between Gborbu Wulormo-Shitse (High Priest and overlord of Ga Dagme States), Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl.

According to Nii Adote Otintor II, such an act was an affront to the laws of Ghana and the traditions of the Ga people.



Speaking in a recent interview on Joy News, he said that such actions are contrary to the laws of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which all citizens, including traditional leaders, must abide by.



“All the traditional leaders and authorities, myself and including the president, are under the laws of the 1992 Constitution. So it is not allowed that a person will not abide by the laws and decide to do what he/she likes,” he said.



He called for adherence to the law and the protection of the youth, who represent the future of the community.



He added that this violation of the constitution could potentially harm the social fabric of the Ga-Adangbe land.

“What is happening is not right. It's wrong for the people of Ga-Adangbe and I am through this channel, telling everyone that this is the time for the youth to arise because what is happening is destroying our ethnic group.



“If you look at what is happening and decide to keep quiet about it, that means the Ga-Adangbe youth doesn't have a future.



“I am just condemning the act and the law must be in place to promote sanity in the Ga-Adangbe land,” he said.



Background



Reports of the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and Naa Okromo who now assumes the traditional name Naa Ayemoede was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and reports of their union caused outrage on social media, with critics pointing out that the age of the bride contravened the approved constitutional age for marriage in Ghana.

Ablade TV, a Ga YouTube channel that first broke the news about the marriage, pointed out that the duties of the bride, among other things, will include procreation with the Wulomo.



In response, the Nungua Traditional Council defended the marriage, stating it is rooted in custom and tradition and critics lack understanding of its spiritual significance.



They compared the situation to religious narratives and suggested that those concerned should research traditional practices in other religions before condemning the marriage.



ID/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.