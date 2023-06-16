Manso Nkwanta Manhemaa supports three schools with teaching and learning materials

Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika III and her team during the donation

The queen mother of the Manso Nkwanta traditional council, Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika III, has demonstrated her commitment to education by supplying teaching and learning materials to schools in the Manso Nkwanta community.

The beneficiary schools include Manso Nkwanta D/A Primary and Junior High School (JHS), as well as Manso Nkwanta Methodist Primary and JHS.



During the presentation, Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika III took the opportunity to inspect the deteriorating school buildings, seeking to identify the challenges affecting the schools. She assured them of urgent intervention, promising to provide the necessary materials to address the issues at hand.



In a conversation with the media, Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika III emphasized her dedication to providing quality education and supporting the less fortunate within her jurisdiction. To further these endeavors, she has established the 'NASCARE' Foundation, a charitable organization aimed at assisting vulnerable individuals and school children.



Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika III revealed that her late grandmother, Nana Nyarkoah Aboraa Sika II, who served as the queen mother for the Manso Nkwanta traditional council, inspired her to carry on the tradition of philanthropy. The queen mother is determined to intensify the positive impact of her reign through these initiatives.



Isaac Akowuah, the headteacher of Manso Nkwanta Methodist Primary School, spoke to the media about the significance of the royal visit to their school and the positive influence it will have on the pupils. He expressed gratitude for the support received and highlighted the transformative effect it will have on the student’s educational experience.













