Manukrom M/A primary school gets six unit classroom block

The new classroom block

Alex Djornobuah Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akotombra constituency in the Western North Region has commissioned an ultra-modern six-unit classroom block for Manukrom M/A primary school in the Akontombra District.

The project, which comes with a computer laboratory, library, washrooms, head teacher’s office, staff common room and furniture for all the classrooms was funded by GETFUND at the cost of GH¢667,000. 00.



The Member of Parliament said the classroom block would bring to an end, the holding of classes in a dilapidated structure constructed by the community in 1982.



Mr Tetteh said education remained key in the agenda of President Akufo-Addo, hence the construction of many school blocks across the country especially in the Akontombra District, which hitherto lacked educational infrastructure.



He explained that the six-unit classroom block at Manukrom was one of the four GETFUND projects constructed in the District last year.



He asked the community to regularly maintain the classroom block to enable it last longer.



Mr Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive (DCE) assured that the assembly would construct a borehole in the community to prevent children from walking many miles away to fetch water.

Abusuapanyin Nana Osei Kwame, who represented the chief of the community, commended the government for the school block, noting that successive governments failed them upon numerous appeals.



Nana Osei Kwame appealed to the government to extend telecommunication network to the area since teachers posted to the community abandoned post after reporting.



Samuel Aboagye, headteacher of the school commended the government and the MP for the project since pupils would not be asked to go home anytime it rained.



He emphasized that teachers would also be motivated to give off their best in order to improve education in the area.



Mr Emmanuel Abban, Thedel Real property services, a consultant for the project expressed satisfaction in the work executed by the Contractor and commended the community for assisting them throughout the construction period.



He asked the community to report any defect on the project for re-fixing.