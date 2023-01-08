Many Christians are being destroyed because of man-made prophecies - Mensa Otabil

General Overseer of ICGC, Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil has expressed his fury over how some men of God are destroying the Christian faith by conjuring man-made prophecies.

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church in his sermon on Sunday, January 8, 2023, noted that some Christians have lost their faith in God as a result of pastors who act contrary to what they preach.



“Many Christians are being destroyed because we see too much lawlessness in the church. Prophecies that are man-made,” the preacher man said.



He added, “lawless behaviour and sometimes people go to church and they know that the man of God they go to hear does not leave to expectation, he is dishonest, deceptive.”



According to him, some Christian leaders hide behind the popular quote ‘touch not my anointed’ to commit so many abominable acts like going to bed with their church members.

“Sometimes they [the members] know that the man of God is sleeping with the girls in the church but they say touch, not the anointed,” Mensah Otabil said.



“People go to church but they don’t love God any longer. They’ve become sceptics. When a sermon is preached they would say forget about it. They hear the bible being thought, they say they're all the same, close it and sleep,” Pastor Otabil stressed.



JNA/MA