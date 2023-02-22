Many Ghanaian Canadians among the largest single-day crowd at Canadian International Autoshow in Toronto

Special treat ride for families by Jeep at the Toronto AutoShow

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah

Canadian automotive consumers continue to show their hunger for new cars, trucks and SUVs — and to indulge their automotive fantasies — at the 2023 Canadian International AutoShow.

The AutoShow set a single-day attendance record on Sunday and has experienced its largest audience over the first three days of the show in its 50 years. Sunday’s attendance of 56,122 topped the previous high from 2019 — which was also set on the Sunday of the Family Day long weekend.



“The Canadian International AutoShow is the best auto show not just because of the new cars, but because of the attractions and features we have built around what the manufacturers are displaying,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “We offer seven special exhibits and features that give people something new to see every year.”



Among the new cars fans are flocking to see are two concepts unveiled by Hyundai. People have been loving the all-new RN22e and N Vision 74.



The RN22e — a fully electric high-performance car developed by Hyundai’s N brand division — is being seen for the first time at a North American auto show.

Setting a new standard for high performance, the RN22e is a rolling lab exploring how to overcome the physical limitation of the EV while maximizing the EV-specific driving fun. It is testing and verifying state-of-the-art technology that will be transferred into N production models.



Making its Canadian debut in Toronto is the N Vision 74, the first hydrogen-hybrid rolling lab. The N Vision 74 pays homage to the Hyundai Pony coupe concept from 1974 — incidentally, also the first year of the AutoShow in Toronto. The design profile transcends time, inspired by the past while moving towards a high-performance future.



One of the special features this year is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the AutoShow by inviting car enthusiasts to share the pride and passion of their own garages, with the chance to have their rides displayed at the AutoShow.