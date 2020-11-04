Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly confident of meeting 2020 revenue target

MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, Simon Kweku Tetteh

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region is confident of meeting at least, 90% of the 2020 revenue target. This is despite the fact that the Assembly has managed to mobilize GH¢549.855.97 out of the budget estimate of GH¢922,669.32, representing 64.49% of the projection.

Simon Kweku Tetteh who is attributing a possible failure to mobilize the targeted revenue to the COVID-19 pandemic said enough measures were being put in place to ensure that the Assembly maximizes its revenue generation.



These came to light during the first ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 7th Assembly of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly on Thursday, 29th October 2020. Additionally, the assembly received GH¢815,760.61 as its fair share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) as against a budgeted figure of GH¢3,746,777.03, representing 21.8%.



The Assembly also received GH¢329110.37 as its share of the DACF-RFG (previously known as DDF) as against GH¢690,903.68. Again, under the Secondary City Support Program, the Assembly received GH¢6,509,363.86 as against a budget figure of GH¢6,112,762.33.



The Assembly also received GH¢92,718.45 as its share of the disability fund as against a budgeted figure of GH¢160,000.

The MCE said though the Assembly did not have control over its external sources of revenue, maximizing its own revenue-generating initiatives would improve its revenue drive.



"We do not have control over our external sources. The only way to improve our finances is to strengthen the collection and management of our local sources of revenue, i.e the internally generated fund (IGF)."



The current way to realize this, the Assembly Chief noted, is the use of automated handheld devices.



Ongoing and completed projects

The MCE listed over 30 completed and ongoing projects. These include CHPS compounds, roads, market stores, WC toilet facilities, boreholes, classroom blocks, culverts, mini markets and electricity connection to various communities in the middle belt.



Education



The MCE announced that the Assembly had completed the construction of a new education office building to bring an end to the municipal education directorate operating from rented premises for 46 years.



Mr. Tetteh added that aside from the provision of one hot meal a day for all students in both public and private schools, the Assembly had put in place, a number of measures to pave way for the partial reopening of schools.

Health



He enumerated a number of measures he said the Municipal Public Health Emergency Committee and the Municipal Health Directorate had taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The Department of Health also carried out two successful polio vaccinations in the municipality aimed at eliminating polio.



Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture during the period under review undertook the routine vaccination of animals, extension services to farmers, demonstrations in crops, training of FBOs, under radio sensitization, weekly market surveys, etc.



The department, it was disclosed, received 28,825 seedlings which is distributed to farmers under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) Programme.



It also distributed improved seeds and fertilizers to 2,564 beneficiaries.



Other areas Simon Kweku Tetteh touched on include the 2020 general elections, security, social protection programmes, etc.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor