Maria Johana Yuorpor honoured for outstanding contribution to women empowerment

Maria Johana Yuorpor (right) receiving her award

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

Maria Johana Yuorpor, the founder and CEO of the Beautiful Smiles Project, has been honoured by the Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development (FEAD), a non-governmental organization (NGO), for her exceptional contributions to society, particularly in the areas of women empowerment and rural development.

FEAD Ghana is an NGO with a mission to empower generations of female and youth leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs capable of promoting sustainable development through various innovative approaches.



The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon Maria during the HerStory summit, a momentous event held to commemorate International Women's Day and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women around the globe.



The summit was organized by FEAD Ghana and Teen Talk Ghana. These NGOs are also dedicated to improving the educational attainments, human welfare, and health needs of teenagers.



The summit was held on March 10, 2024, at the SDD University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) under the theme, "Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality through Economic Empowerment."



The Citation of Honour read: "This citation is presented to you by the Female Empowerment and Advocacy for Development (FEAD) and its partners as a sincere appreciation for your outstanding contribution as a woman who inspires other women and girls to achieve more.



"We appreciate your incredible accomplishments and dedication towards the empowerment of other women. Through your 'Beautiful Smiles' project, you are revolutionizing education in the Upper West Region of Ghana, providing practical skills training, and catalyzing rural development.

"As a mentor and assessor, you tirelessly advocate for the youth, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to thrive. Your story is an inspiring testament to the transformative power of passion and dedication. Thank you, Maria, for your invaluable contribution to education, entrepreneurship, and rural empowerment."



Maria's journey is one of resilience, passion, and unwavering commitment to creating positive change in society for the prosperity of all.



As an industrial and organizational psychologist, she possesses a unique understanding of human behaviour and organizational dynamics, which she has leveraged to drive impactful initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and fostering sustainable development.



Through Mara Foods, Maria has championed initiatives to promote healthy nutrition, food security, economic empowerment, and agricultural innovation in rural areas, empowering local farmers and producers to thrive in a rapidly evolving market landscape.



Her Mara Closet, on the other hand, serves as a platform for empowering women, girls, and other individuals through entrepreneurship, harnessing talents and creativity in producing modern fashion with a blend of local trends.



In addition to her entrepreneurial ventures, Maria has been a staunch advocate for women's rights and gender equality, using her leverage to amplify the voices of women and girls, particularly those living in rural and underserved communities.

As the Upper West Regional Coordinator of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), she has spearheaded initiatives that promote inclusive growth and development in the region, leveraging her expertise and influence to address pressing challenges and create opportunities for marginalized communities.



As she accepted the prestigious honour from FEAD at the HerStory summit, Maria expressed her profound gratitude and dedication to the cause of women's empowerment and rural development.



"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition, but the real credit belongs to the countless women and men who have worked tirelessly alongside me to make our vision a reality.



"Together, we will continue to strive for a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances," she said.



Indeed, Maria Johana Yuorpor's achievement is not only a testament to the transformative power of compassion, courage, and commitment, but it also serves as an inspiration and reminder of the profound impact that an individual can have in shaping a brighter, more equitable future for generations to come.