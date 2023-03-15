Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former AG

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong wrote formally to reject National Honours award presented to to awardees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 14, 2023.

According to a presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, the former AG who was to be awarded for her role in helping Ghana win a maritime dispute with Ivory Coast in 2017 turned down the offer.



Aside Marietta Brew, the Jubilee House employee also reported that lawyer Fui Tsikata, who was also part of the specific legal team, also turned down the award, describing both rejections as "sad!"



Tagoe, did not state the exact reason the former AG gave for her decision in his Facebook post of March 14.



The post read: "Lawyer Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Lawyer Fui Tsikata wrote to decline the National Honours awards as Members of Ghana’s legal team at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. Sad!



About Fui Tsikata

The Africa Arbitration Association, wrote of Fui: "Mr Fui Tsikata is senior partner at Reindorf Chambers, the Ghana member firm of the DLA Piper Africa Group of law firms.



He has been a member of the Ghana Bar since January 1975.



"He was one of Ghana’s advocates in the proceedings at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) relating to the maritime boundary between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire conducted between December 2014 and September 2017.



