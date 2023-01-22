0
Menu
News

Marine Drive project progressing slowly because the financial account is empty – Ministry

Marine Drive Project The project has stalled

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Ministry of Tourism has disclosed that the Marine Drive Project is not progressing as expected because the financial account of the project is empty.

This came up when the Ministry appeared before the Public Accounts Committee.

The Ministry told the Committee that this is negatively impacting the progress of the project.

Figures from the 2020 Auditor General’s report indicate that an amount of GH¢387,106 was misapplied, and it recommended a refund to the project account.

Despite the directive, the amount has not been retrieved.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, John Yaw Agbeko said the project is no longer under the supervision of the Tourism Ministry.

According to him, it was now under the Office of the President.

“There is no money in that account [Marine Drive Project’s account]” and added that it was not in his capacity to know where or how the money was utilized”.

“Works under the Marine Drive Project are progressing very slowly” due to a lack of funds.

The Marine Drive Accra is a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront initiated by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Source: rainbowradionline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker