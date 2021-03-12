Maritime Hospital vaccinates 1,350 people of coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccine

The International Maritime Hospital at Tema has vaccinated 1,350 people of the first dose of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr Sylvester Yaw Oppong, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital stated on Thursday.

He disclosed that the hospital received a total of 1,600 doses of the vaccine for vaccination of its staff, persons 60 years and above, and others with underlying conditions per the national guidelines.



Dr Oppong told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that the Maritime Hospital, which is one of the business units of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) served as a national treatment centre for the COVID-19 disease.



He said the arrival of the vaccine and commencement of vaccination was timely in fighting the pandemic as the virus took a toll on the country’s health facilities especially the treatment centres.



“We initially had a ward of about 15 persons. Overnight we had to expand it to over 30. Even when it was expanded, within two days it was filled, and people called begging for more space. The situation has been dire for the whole country,” he recounted.

He encouraged the public to shun conspiracy theories against the vaccine, and should rather go for their jab when it is their time as a successful vaccination of the targeted number of the population would help the country to return to its social and economic life.



Meanwhile, the Health Services Department of GPHA had also vaccinated a total of 830 people against the COVID-19; Dr Victor Vitus Anaab-Bisi, General Manager in charge of Health Services at the GPHA told the GNA.



Dr Anaab-Bisi noted that they had run out of the vaccine indicating that the exercise was smooth with no major issues even though three incidents of slight pains at the point of injection was reported.