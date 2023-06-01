Market queens pay, pick up Alan Kyerematen's NPP presidential forms

The market queens when they picked up the forms for Alan Kyerematen

A group of market queens have demonstrated their support for a flagbearer-hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, as they have paid and picked up nomination forms for him.

The women, known for their grassroots mobilization efforts, paid the GH¢50,000 fee required by the leadership of the NPP for any candidate hoping to enter the race of the presidential candidate of the party slated for November 4, 2023.



This action by the market queens is also in fulfilment of a pledge they made to the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, in January 2022, to pay for his nomination forms should he decide to contest the vacant position.



Madam Sarkina, the leader of the group, expressed their readiness to support the former minister’s bid, citing his understanding of the needs of market women, and his experience as a former trade minister as their reasons.



“We decided that we won’t allow Mr Kyerematen to pick his forms and that we will put resources together and pay the fee for him. So, we are here to pick the forms for Alan so he can become the President of Ghana,” she said when they went to pick up the forms from the NPP office.



This is not the first time the market queens have shown their support to the former minister.



The women had also earlier engaged with the executives of the Kumasi Central Market, urging the women traders there to rally behind Alan Kyerematen.

The leader of the Kumasi Tomato Sellers Union, Comfort Serwaa, added that they decided to pay the nomination fee for the candidate as a way of showing him that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead Ghana as president.



In January 2023, Alan Kyerematen resigned from as the Minister of Trade and Industry so that he could focus on his presidential ambitions.



The 67-year-old made his first attempt to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer in 2007 but failed in his bid when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged winner of that contest.



Popularly known as “Alan Cash,” Alan Kyerematen went on to make other attempts at the same slot in 2010 and 2014, but still came out unsuccessful.



He is known to have been at the forefront of championing the government’s One District One Factory initiative since 2018, birthing about 170 factories across the country.



Under Mr. Kyerematen’s leadership at the Trade Ministry, the country also witnessed the production of local vehicles by auto giants such as Suzuki, VW, Nissan, Sino Trucks, among others under the Automotive Development Policy.

Alan Kyerematen had earlier also served as Minister of Trade between 2003 and 2007, under the John Agyekum Kufuor government.



He has an extensive and distinguished record in international trade and public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.



He is also a former Ambassador to the US, UN Policy Advisor, a lawyer and a senior corporate executive.



As Ghana’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Presidential Special Initiatives from 2003 to 2007, he led the design, development and implementation of innovative programmes and special interventions which have become new strategic pillars of growth for the Ghanaian economy.



He also played a key role in shaping Africa’s Trade Policy agenda in the WTO, the EU-ACP Economic Partnership Negotiations, AGOA and UNCTAD.



