Market women need befitting spaces like Kotokuraba to trade – Opoku-Agyemang

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured market women that the next government of the NDC will ensure that befitting spaces are provided to them to carry out their trade.

A decent market space will indicate that the women are being respected for the kind of profession they have chosen, she said.



“Market women need more decent market spaces to trade,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said during the ‘Women in a Conversation with Naana’s event on Friday October 23.



She added “We need markets that look like Kotokuraba market in Cape Coast and such interventions show respect for our women because the market place is the office of the market woman.”



Representatives from women’s right organizations, Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Trade Union Congress (TUC), GRASAG, Kayayei's and other groups attended the event.



The event forms part of the preparations of the NDC towards the elections on December 7 this year.



Some women who attended the event pleaded with to tackle the sexual harassment menace in the various educational institutions in case her party wins.

They also appealed to her to investigate alleged sex for grades reports that have come up recently in some tertiary institutions in the country and provide solutions to the problem.



During the open forum, representatives from the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) pleaded with her to resolve these issues immediately she assumes office because in their view, these issues are disrupting the attention of female students from studying.



“One thing that is facing the women in the educational sector is sex for grades. This is ongoing and we pray that if she gets the power to represent us she will deal with the sexual harassment,” a rep said.



Another woman said “We want her to help women deal with the issues of breast cancer.



“We also want her to take the promise to extend the maternity leave seriously and implement it.”



Another person said “we want a special desk for funding to be made available for women and children. We want women’s health to be a priority.”