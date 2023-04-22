Married police officer kissed his girlfriend before shooting her – Victim's uncle claims

One of the uncles of the deceased lady who was gunned down by her lover has stormed social media with a new set of claims.

According to him, a CCTV in the neighbourhood captured what happened on the day his niece was shot.



The late Maadwoa’s uncle disclosed that the victim's boyfriend gave her a final kiss before shooting her to death.



Adding that Maadwoa and her boyfriend had a conversation, and kissed, prior to the shooting.



“From the CCTV cameras, he kissed her before shooting her. One of her friends was also present at the scene and it looked like she was trying to settle the scores between them,” one of the deceased’s uncles narrated in an interview with GHPage monitored by GhanaWeb.



Giving an account, another family member, stated that Maadwoa was shot five times in total; once on her forehead, twice in her chest, and twice in her belly.



He added that she pleaded with her boyfriend not to kill her after he pulled out the gun from his pocket.

“Whiles having the conversation, the man pulled out the gun and she screamed out and said, Ah Tycoon don’t kill me! I don’t have anything doing with the man. He fired the first shot at her forehead, then two on her chest, and then two on her belly. After the bullets got finished, he cocked the gun to load more bullets and realized that he was been watched so he entered a tricycle aimed at the driver and moved,” he stated.



He also disclosed that the man in question is a married man with kids.



“You are married with kids. A whole police inspector. Even when you are married to someone, it is unjustifiable to kill your partner because she has cheated. This is even a mere relationship so what right do you have?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the suspect as, friends, family and sympathizers are demanding justice for the 26-year-old deceased.



A report by Kessben TV revealed that the sad incident took place on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.



— Sir Alby (@KwakwaWrites) April 22, 2023

