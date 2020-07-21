Religion

Marrying your late brother’s wife is evil, carries a curse - Prophet

Prophet Nana Yaw Osei,General Overseer of the Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry

General Overseer of the Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu says the cultural practice where families allow brothers to marry wives if their late brothers, is evil and a curse.

This practice he indicated is not something God ordains because it has generational curses.



He told Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, host of Kyere Me Kwan on Rainbow Radio 86.5Fm, the prophet asked families still practising this old age evil cultural practice to stop.



He said anyone who condones such practices would not be forgiven. Prophet Osei Tutu challenged families to seek the face of God when consuming marriages and lean on their own understanding.



Marriage, he explained is a divine journey that must be taken seriously. He said there are some families that have been cursed and when one marries from such families, they would be doomed for life.

Marriage today he lamented has turned into outward beauty, wealth, and material things.



In the past, people marry from within the heart and not what we see today. The quest to marry wealth is causing more divorces and that is worrying.



“People are now marrying because of wealth and material things. Men look out for outward beauty, curves and not decent and upright women. Women are also looking forward to marrying men with wealth and material things, such marriages don’t last.

