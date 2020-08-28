Crime & Punishment

Martin Adjei arrested for possessing an AK-47 rifle loaded with 52 rounds of ammunition

Martin Agyei was arrested for possessing an AK 47 assault rifle

The Police in Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region has arrested a 40-year-old man, Martin Agyei for possessing an AK 47 assault rifle loaded with 52 rounds of ammunition.

According to the Police who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGH.com, Martin Agyei was arrested while they were on a snap check duty at Kodie in his attempt to enter the Ashanti Region with the weapons on suspicion of using them to engage in armed robbery



The suspect who was driving a Daewoo Matiz with registration number AS 880-16 to Kumasi was thoroughly searched.

it was in the process that the discovered the items found in his car which included one AK 47 assault rifle No. 74369511, two magazines loaded with 26 ammunition each, one butcher knife, one locally manufactured pistol, three mobile phones, two pullovers, a pair of white glove, one power bank, two pairs of sandals, cash of GHC 1050.00, two Chinese Yuan and one US dollar.



Martin Adjei has since been detained and his car impounded by the Ghana Police Service to help the Police in its investigation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.