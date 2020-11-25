Martin Amidu is not ready to work in Ghana - Dr Amakye

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Amakye Boateng says he is convinced that former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu can't work in Ghana.

According to him, even though President Akufo-Addo took a risk by appointing him to work for the country.



"the risk didn't have to be too high; it has got to do with some understanding we now have about Martin Amidu; his preparedness to work in ghana. he is not ready to work in ghana. this same thing occurred under President Mills (late)"



Why Akufo-Addo appointed Martin Amidu

Dr Amakye Boateng has added that even though most of the kingpins in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were against the appointment of Martin Amidu, Akufo-Addo went ahead with his appointment just to make a political statement.



"Akufo-Addo was making a political statement about his intention to fight corruption. It was a daring move which was against the wishes of most of his party folks, but he was ready to take that risk".