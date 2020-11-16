Martin Amidu may have been intoxicated - Jibril on why SP added Airbus scandal to report

Probably Martin Amidu was intoxicated with Cognac and that was why he added the Airbus scandal bit to his assessment report on Agyapa Royalties, says a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Maadi Jibril.

A corruption risk assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on the Agyapa Royalties said it had established the identity of the elected Government official 1 in the Airbus scandal as former President John Dramani Mahama.



This has been described by many as 'needless'.



Jibril reacting to this on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme agrees.

Listen to him in the video below:



