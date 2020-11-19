Martin Amidu needs ‘psychiatric attention’ – Captain Smart

Martin Amidu has resigned as Special Prosecutor

The host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart, has described former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, as someone who "seriously needs psychiatric attention".

Speaking on ‘Anopa Bofo’ on Wednesday, the firebrand presenter said the former Attorney General should be sent to the psychiatric hospital for help.



Captain Smart arrived at this conclusion after reading the government’s response to the resignation letter from Martin Amidu.



“If you look at the way he has been conducting himself, I think emotionally, you’re highly unstable...the man has an emotional problem and I think that the man needs a psychiatric attention,” he said on the show.

Captain Smart and other presenters on the show could not comprehend why Martin Amidu who rejected numerous assistance from government will claim that the same government sabotaged his work as a Special Prosecutor.



